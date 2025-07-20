Re: Paradox Of Public Success And Private Failure: When Professional Excellence Undermines Paternal Legacy (II)

You captured the tragedy of fathers who succeed at work but fail at home, but you didn’t tell us what happens when they try to mend what’s broken. I am a 66-year-old retired civil servant from a State in Nigeria. My eldest son, now 44, hasn’t called me “Father” since 1999. His mother, my first wife, died of hypertension complications when he was 20. He blames me for the death: ‘If you’d been home more, Mama would’ve lived.’ He’s not wrong. I was a rising civil servant in the Ministry, always at meetings and given a bit of a social life, I was not always readily available to look after her. I only made a few visits to the hospital where she was admitted. By the time I noticed the children’s coldness—three years later, after I remarried; it was too late.

I spent decades trying to fix this. His siblings forgave me, but not him. He skipped family gatherings, excluded me from his university graduation. But I went uninvited, and only allowed me at his wedding 6 year after his post-graduation and after our extended family begged him. For 25 years, I’ve done all I could to bridge this evil gap, visited his kids (my grandchildren) secretly through their aunt, I even offered him a post of a director in my consulting firm, but he wouldn’t budge. ‘Bring back my mother first,’ he said.

As much as I love your article, it stung me because it didn’t address fathers like me: men who want reconciliation but face children who’d rather nurse wounds than heal them. Now, my HR consultancy needs an heir but I have none. My nephew sent me your piece, hoping it would help. But how do I hand over a legacy to a son who sees my life’s work as blood money? He’s thriving in his career though, even if he wouldn’t join me, no issue, all I want is a reconciliation. He refuses to let me know about my grandchildren. I built a name in two careers, but my firstborn treats me like a debtor.

You wrote about neglectful fathers, what about the ones who wake up too late? What about sons who punish repentance? My sin was prioritizing duty over family, but his is denying redemption. Even your brilliant analysis missed this: sometimes, the child must choose to meet the father halfway.

The above reply was sent to my mail by a concerned father who read part I of this article, needing to reconcile and reconnect with his son after over 25 years of disconnect. I have decided to reproduce this with his permission.

Sir, let me commend you for being vulnerable in your response to my article. With your openness – I believe the much-desired healing between you and your son is nearer than before. But I must submit below:

Your son’s resistance to your overtures may stem from a cognitive distortion common in strained paternal relationships: the attribution error of interpreting reparative gestures as transactional rather than transformational might be at play in this scenario. When past absence has created an attachment injury, adult children often develop hypervigilance toward parental motives, pathologizing even genuine attempts at connection as manipulative or self-serving.

I once experienced this with my late father during our reconciliation years. His statement: “unless you can bring back my dead mum”, suggests he views your legacy-sharing of the business handover through the lens of moral accounting where your professional assets feel like currency to offset emotional debts rather than bridges to relational repair. This defensive distancing reflects not just anger, but what Bowlby (1988) termed protest behavior; a paradoxical clinging to grievance as posthumous loyalty to his mother.

To disrupt this relational impasse, your efforts must transcend instrumental reconciliation – offering material/financial amends and instead demonstrate attunement to his narrative identity. Research on intergenerational ambivalence by Lüscher & Pillemer in 1998 shows that adult children in such cases often need symbolic reparations, e.g., verbalizing specific regrets about his childhood milestones missed, or creating rituals of remembrance for his mother, before trusting paternal intent. Sir, your child isn’t refusing you, but the father you once were.

My response is not an indictment of your efforts, but an invitation to explore deeper reconciliatory frameworks that address your son’s internalized narrative. Reconciliation is rarely linear; it demands relational flexibility, the capacity to adapt approaches when initial attempts falter. I’d like to engage this article further in this publication but for space, but in my next article —part III, I will examine some culturally attuned strategies and interventions fatherhood practitioners can help you and other fathers going through semblance challenge bridge this painful divide among others. Your story, though unresolved, is a critical testament to the complexity of legacy repair.