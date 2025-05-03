Re: NMA Rejects Consultant Pharmacists Appointment: Putting Matters In Proper Perspective

Share

My attention has been drawn to a mendacious publication from the stables of the Nigeria Medical Association, Lagos State Branch, to the effect that the recent implementation of the Consultant Pharmacists Cadre in Lagos State will destabilise patient care, healthcare delivery and professional harmony.

Elsewhere in the world, healthcare communities have openly embraced consultancy Pharmacy practice because of the benefits they bring to patient care globally.

Consultant pharmacists play a vital role in modern healthcare by optimising medication therapy, improving patient outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs through evidence-based practices. They contribute to patient safety by identifying and resolving drug-related problems, such as medication errors, adverse drug reactions, and non-adherence.

Additionally, they provide expert guidance on medication selection, dosing and ensuring that patients receive the most effective and appropriate treatment.

Specialised roles of consultant pharmacists include

Medication Therapy Management (MTM): Here consultant pharmacists conduct medication reviews, analyse patient medication profiles, and develop individualised treatment plans to optimise medication use and address any gaps in care.

Chronic Disease Management

They play a crucial role in managing chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and heart failure by educating patients about their medications, monitoring their progress, and helping them adhere to their treatment plans.

Improving Medication Adherence

By providing counseling, education, and support, consultant pharmacists help patients understand their medications and follow their treatment regimens, leading to better health outcomes and reduced healthcare costs.

Consultant pharmacists also enhance patient safety, medication error prevention and actively participate in medication safety initiatives, such as medication reconciliation and drug interaction checks, to minimise the risk of medication errors.

They monitor patients for adverse drug reactions, providing prompt intervention and support when needed.

Consultant pharmacists possess a vast knowledge of medications and their interactions, enabling them to provide reliable and up-to-date drug information to patients and other healthcare professionals.

Reducing Healthcare Costs

Preventing Hospital Readmissions: By optimising medication therapy and improving patient adherence, consultant pharmacists help reduce hospital readmissions and associated costs.

Optimising Drug Utilisation

They advocate for the use of appropriate and cost-effective medications, minimising unnecessary expenses.

Improving Patient Adherence

Improved adherence to medication regimens reduces the need for costly emergency room visits and hospitalisations.

Collaboration and Communication

Interprofessional Collaboration: Consultant pharmacists work closely with other healthcare professionals, such as physicians, nurses, and other specialists, to ensure a coordinated and comprehensive approach to patient care.

Patient Education and Counseling

They provide patients and their families with clear and concise information about their medications, helping them make informed decisions about their health.

Communication with prescribers

Consultant pharmacists communicate with prescribers regarding patient medication profiles, potential drug interactions, and other relevant information to facilitate optimal care.

In conclusion, consultant pharmacists are integral to modern healthcare, contributing to safer, more effective, and cost-conscious care for patients. Their expertise in medication therapy management, patient safety, and communication makes them valuable members of interprofessional healthcare teams.

With the humongous benefits consultant Pharmacists bring to bear in advancing patient care, the general public is encouraged to discountenance the misleading innuendos from the NMA against consultancy pharmacy practice, which are largely self-serving, delusional and aimed at depriving the good people of Nigeria the obvious benefits which people from other climes are savouring already.

In the same vein, I urge the Nigerian government to call the NMA to order in their selfish and destructive path of keeping Nigerian healthcare delivery at permanently abysmally low levels.

Pharm (Dr) Amibor writes from Lagos.

