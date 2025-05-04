Re: My Predecessor Commissioned Uncompleted Government House – Otti

Share

It saddens me that Governor Alex Otti is totally incapable of speaking the truth about anything concerning his predecessor and I hate to have to always fact-check him because of my enormous respect for the office he occupies. Yet, his above statement as published in some platforms compels me to once again tell the reading public to take anything from Governor Otti with a pinch of salt. He is merely a propagandist who creates and believes his own ‘tales by moonlight’ as against a reliable source of usable truth.

During that “eguru egwu” (playful) interview with Arise TV that aired Friday, Governor Otti stated that the new Government House in Umuahia he visited upon resumption of office on May 29, 2023 had very “fantastic ground floor” with beautiful furniture but the “first floor was not even plastered.”

As usual, it’s not true

Prior to the commissioning of the new Government House in Umuahia by Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, I was personally involved in the process to the extent that I knew almost everything that was done there. In fact, then Governor Okezie Ikpeazu directed me to personally supervise the movement of official Governor’s seat/table, flags and other furniture from the old Office of the Governor in Umuahia to the First Floor of the new Government House Complex where the Governor’s Office is located. I helped in choosing the right angle to position the seat of Governor at the first floor of the new building and even debated with the interior decoration team on where the office of Chief of Staff should be located within the complex.

How on earth will Governor Otti claim that the first floor of the new Government House was not plastered? I recall that some of the propagandists of then Governor-elect Alex Otti saw the vehicles we used to move materials from the old to the new Government House and went to town with the false tale of “they are stealing government properties.”

As proof of the above assertions, I have attached the following to this note:

1. Video showing the removal of furniture from old Governor’s office to the new one at Ogurube Layout Umuahia for installation at the first floor of the new complex.

2. Video showing the new government house as commissioned on the 27th of May 2023 by Governor Makinde. Note that the Ikpeazu administration posted a full complement of security team to the location to prevent vandalization as we were exiting office.

3. Pre-commissioning picture showing me, Governor Makinde and Governor Ikpeazu inside the new Government House.

4. Videos showing the interior of the nee complex before commissioning including the kitchen, ground and first floors.

5. The State Executive Council held our last Exco meeting and thanks giving service on Sunday 28th May 2023 inside the same new government house. This record is available to Otti for verification. Knowing who he is, I am sure he already knew this and saw the exco report on it but wouldn’t feel any qualms lying to the media and Nigerians. Remember he did the same thing with $3.55m Geometric Power Aba IPP investment by the Ikpeazu administration.

6. In preparation for the incoming administration, Governor Ikpeazu also added a brand new furnished-storey building with beds for the security aides of Governor Otti.

I am willing to state on oath that not only was the first floor of the new government house, where the new governor’s office was located, remained fully plastered, painted and furnished as we exited. I also witnessed the installation of blinds and other fittings there. Governor Otti lied as usual when he said the first floor was not even plastered.

The second floor of the main building is where the sleeping area for the Governor is located. It includes his private bedroom and that of members of his family. My clear recollection is that Governor Ikpeazu directed that the second floor be left untouched because, according to him, it would be wrong to furnish the private living area for another person since we were already leaving office. In fact, he privately told me that no Governor would agree to live in a house furnished by another and that no matter how beautiful a bed and such similar personal furniture are, the new person will rather bring his own bed, paint the rooms in his preferred colors etc. It was on that premise that he directed we leave the second floor for the incoming Governor to handle as he wished.

For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Otti had everything required to resume work on May 29 2023 in his office at the new Government House while sleeping in his private house pending when his team would finish fitting the second floor to his taste. Where he didn’t want to sleep in his private house for the brief period, he had available to him the old Governor’s Lodge and Presidential Lodge both in Umuahia, as well as the Governor’s lodge, Aba. All his predecessors used those official lodges while refitting their residential quarters. They all worked from their official offices while doing that. Unlike Otti.

The truth is that Governor Otti initially complained that there were too many private buildings around the new Government House Complex, but when he received push back from those of us who are familiar with the area, he now changed his story to “we need N1 billion to fix.” Within the period, he was ostensibly looking for N1 billion, he awarded and funded a “retrofitting” contract for Commissioners’ quarters at more than N800 million. While still looking for N1 billion, he demolished and awarded another retrofitting contract of multi billion naira for the Governor’s Lodge located along TY Danjuma Street in Asokoro, Abuja.

While still looking for N1 billion to fix the new government house residential area to his taste, he spent billions of tax-payers’ money on “Governor’s Office” located in his private house in Nvosi. Word out in the street says he is also “retrofitting” his second private house in Atani Arochukwu with those working day and night there strictly barred from taking photographs or risk abduction by security personnel.

In summary, Governor Otti’s use of his private house and spending public funds for its maintenance is morally and fiscally irresponsible and it’s a worse crime than handing over a “partially furnished Government House”. Those in doubt should look at how much is reported in Abia State budget performance reports for maintenance of Nvosi Isiala Ngwa “Government House” and see if it wouldn’t have retrofitted whatever is adjudged inadequate

Sir Winston S. Churchill probably had Governor Otti in mind when he said that “a lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on.” Yet, the truth always wins the race.

