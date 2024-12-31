RE: Misleading Report On Egba Lokan Agenda 2027’s Adoption Of Yayi

Share

The Egba Lokan Agenda 2027 has regrettably found itself in an unfortunate controversy surrounding a publication claiming it has adopted Senator Adeola Olamilekan YAYI, currently representing Ogun West at the Senate, as one of the Egba hopefuls for the 2027 Ogun State governorship election.

This misleading information emerged early last week when a report attributed to our organization, purportedly issued by Professor Yemi Oke, one of the founding members of the Egba Lokan Agenda 2027, surfaced online.

Recognizing his intention to detribalize our movement, we strategically chose not to dignify some of the claims with a response, thereby denying it the traction it sought.

However, our attention has now been drawn to a news article on THIS DAY referencing Prof. Yemi Oke’s report as a basis to curry cheap political advantage for Senator YAYI’s legitimization-seeking ambition to rule Ogun State in 2027.

Therefore, the Egba Lokan Agenda 2027 is compelled to write a rejoinder to set the record straight, especially for the unsuspecting public who may be misled by these desperate politicians and actors.

Save for mere propaganda and mischief-making, Hon. Kayode Oladele, the attributed source of the THIS DAY news article titled “Ogun Guber: Oladele Lauds Egba Position on YAYI,” is much aware that Prof. Yemi Oke neither can dictate the political future of Egba land nor does he carry the authority of the Egba people to so define its political template, not to talk of in the unilateral tone he has spoken.

We must also emphasize that the Egba Lokan Agenda 2027 is clear in its definition, vision, and objective, and the district hopper, always searching for new colonies to explore and exploit, does not fit into the least condition.

Therefore, we consider Prof. Yemi Oke’s interest purely personal as far as Senator Yayi’s ambition is concerned at best, his personal opinion, which he has a right to. Although we are not shocked that, given his boisterous status as a professor and senior advocate of Nigeria. That may be expected

It is even laughable that anyone will certify anybody as Egba indigenes under which authority? We are also aware that The olu of Ilaro had stated that The senator representing Ogun West is their son but we are yet to hear the same pronouncement from the ALAKE and paramount ruler of Egbaland or any other Oba in Egbaland hence the disclaimer.

Meanwhile, it is more important to remind Hon. Oladele and his co-traveller that Egba land has never, is never, and will never be in shortage of credible individuals of known pedigree, uncontroversial descent, and unwavering patriotism to provide leadership at any level of government: state, national, or international.

In fact, we find it an aberration in Egba land, a contradiction to our civilization, and demeaning of our status that we would have to hire political machinery to provide leadership at the intranational level when we have consistently produced and provided impeccable leadership for the nation and represented the nation at the global level.

Even currently, the Egbas have three federal ministers, Wale Edun, Jumoke Oduwole and Dr Bosun Tijani, who have shown outstanding performance as key national players in the governance sector.

We have had the likes of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, ChiefEarnest Shonekan and chief MKO ABIOLA ascending to and winning a nationwide election as bonafide Egbas. So we are not short in supply of credible personalities

The above, aside from the plethora of lists of already known guber aspirants that aptly combine technocracy and politics with intimidating credentials that place them far above current gladiator that the article intends to introduce from the backdoor.

1. Hon. Sarafa Tunji Ishola

2. Senator Lanre Tejuosho

3. Rt Hon Dimeji Bankole

4. Hon Kayode Amusan

5. Hon Bukola Olopade

And other potential yet to be mentioned.

In conclusion, we enjoin the members of the public to ignore any misleading and misrepresenting reports and any such information that is built on its false premise, including the one published on THIS DAY.

The Egba Lokan Agenda 2027 remains resolute and unequivocally committed to supporting and backing Egba indigenes contesting from Egba land to become governor of Ogun State in 2027.

We are not against anyone but we are only for Egba people.

Egba Agbewa ooo

Thank you.

Chief Mustapha Abdulhakeem O

Chairman Egba Agenda 2027

Share

Please follow and like us: