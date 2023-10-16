Re: JAMB, Nigerian universities and fraud

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) was alarmed reading through the above publication in the Friday, 6th October, 2023 edition of the New Telegraph. It is preposterous to imagine that such an article could be published as reading through it, one cannot but be perplexed to really connect the nexus of the article. This is on account of the fact that the writer does not seem to have the slightest knowledge of the issues at stake. In effect, neither does he understand the regulatory procedures of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board nor care to research on who actually has the powers to admit and how such powers are exercised especially with so many unfounded insinuations and street gist about the operations of the Board as peddled in the publication.

The functions of the Board as it affects the regulation of the conduct of admission to all tertiary institutions in Nigeria is at the foundation of national development and so strategic to our progress and coexistence that anyone writing on it must conduct in-depth research and not rely on mere speculations. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has never usurped the power of admitting candidates from the tertiary institutions in its over four decades of existence. Its mandate has been and still remains the regulation of the conduct of admission in a manner that ensures fairness and equity.

It is in line with this philosophy that Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, on assumption of duty as the sixth Registrar of the Board, revolutionized the entire admission process, which was hitherto conducted manually, by automating the entire process, a measure which also strengthens the powers of the institutions in this critical task. With the new system, no candidate would be considered for admission if he/ she is not proposed by the institution’s admission officer and further recommended by the head of such institution to JAMB. Furthermore, no candidate would be available for admission if he/she has not uploaded/provided the qualifying five credits O’level results.

This Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS), the platform on which the admission business is conducted, has a mechanism for the Board to monitor all activities as well as gives the candidates the latitude to raise questions if they feel cheated. As such, it is practically impossible for a candidate, who has been admitted, has accepted and printed his admission letter for a programme of his choice, to be transferred to another programme. I challenge my distinguished colleague, Mr Monday Eze, to bring up any case of where a candidate was admitted legally (on the prescribed platform) for a specific course of study and such a candidate was transferred to a different programme.

He is also challenged to bring up any candidate, who has been admitted with awaiting results. As much as the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board does not engage in unnecessary rejoinders, it frowns at ill-informed individuals trying to tarnish its hard-earned reputation. The consistent use of demeaning adjectives by the writer to suggest connivance between the universities and the Board is unfortunate and very saddening. However, as a public institution, the Board will continue to respond to well-meaning and constructive criticisms as it understands the yearnings of Nigerians for quality service. As we do this, we also demand the support of the public by first educating ourselves on what we do and where we stand as far as adhering to global best practices is concerned before they jump on the bandwagon of JAMB bashing.

The attention of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), whose name was copiously mentioned in the write up, has been drawn to the allegation and necessary action is being taken to address the situation. The Board has consistently warned that any admission done outside the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) is an illegal admission. Consequently, no candidate would be considered to have been admitted if he/she accepted any admission outside CAPS. Needless to say, therefore, that anything can happen with purported admissions conducted outside the precinct of the approved channel of admissions. As much as we are proud of our system and its inherent capabilities, we call on all well-meaning Nigerians to bring to our attention any case contrary to the normal run of things as it is only when such are reported that the system can be made even better. –

–Benjamin (Ph.D.) is JAMB’s Head, Public Affairs and Protocol