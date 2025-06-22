Re: Invisible Burden: Mental Health Struggle, Societal Expectations Of Modern Fatherhood (II)

Share

“Your article struck a deep chord with me, as it perfectly captures the silent battles I face as a single father in Nigeria. The bias in custody disputes is real—I’ve spent years and countless resources in court just to prove I’m a ‘competent’ parent, while my ex-wife’s role was never questioned. I had been questioned on many fronts, from finance to religion, to emotional status and values. The financial strain is crushing, but what hurts more is the emotional toll: the loneliness, the guilt of not ‘doing enough,’ and the pressure to stay strong even when I’m breaking inside. Like many fathers, I’ve turned to unhealthy coping mechanisms, but your piece made me realize I’m not alone in this struggle. How do we begin to challenge these systemic inequalities while also preserving our mental health? I’m desperate for practical steps to stay afloat without losing myself in the process.”

“Your grandfather’s words about tenacity resonated deeply; it’s exactly what keeps me going, even on the hardest days. But resilience alone isn’t enough when the system is stacked against us. You mentioned interventions for family practitioners in your next piece; I’d love to hear how fathers like me can advocate for us legally and emotionally. Are there support groups or legal resources tailored for single fathers in Nigeria? How do we redefine masculinity in a way that allows us to seek help without shame? Thank you for shedding light on our invisible burdens. For the first time in years, I feel seen, and I’m ready to fight—not just for my children, but for my right to be a present, emotionally whole father.”

The above was one of the responses sent to my email from readers. This further confirmed that fatherhood today is a minefield of unspoken challenges, whether single, married, divorced, or widowed, men carry burdens that society seldom acknowledges. Meanwhile, mental health struggles fester in silence because admitting pain is still misconstrued as weakness. The result? Fathers are drowning in stress, some turning to substance abuse or emotional withdrawal, while their children grow up without the full emotional presence they deserve.

I have suggested below interventions that parent coaches can help fathers and aspiring fathers navigate through the unspoken challenges and burdens fathers carry.

1. Early fatherhood preparation through parent coaching

Parent coaches must develop a structured curriculum that introduces boys to the realities of modern fatherhood from an early age. Schools, youth programs, and community centers should integrate lessons on emotional intelligence, responsible parenting, and financial literacy to prepare future fathers for their roles beyond just being providers. By normalizing discussions around caregiving, mental health, and work-life balance early on, we can reshape generational attitudes and reduce the stigma that prevents men from seeking help. This proactive approach ensures that boys grow into men who view fatherhood as a balanced responsibility, not just a financial obligation, and are better equipped to handle its challenges without internalizing failure.

2. Policy formulations with actionable government and stakeholder support

Governments and policymakers in Africa must move beyond symbolic declarations and implement enforceable policies that support fathers. For example, Nigeria could adopt mandatory paternal leave policies similar to South Africa’s Unemployment Insurance Act, which grants fathers at least 10 days of paid leave. However, policies alone, I have in practice, are not enough; there must be monitoring bodies to ensure compliance, public awareness campaigns to educate fathers on their rights, and partnerships with employers to eliminate workplace discrimination against involved dads. Without accountability mechanisms, policies risk becoming mere paperwork, leaving fathers to navigate systemic barriers alone.

3. Community therapy hubs as safe spaces for fathers

Fathers need accessible, judgment-free spaces where they can openly discuss their struggles without fear of ridicule. Community therapy hubs staffed by parent coaches, psychologists, social workers, and peer mentors should be established in local government areas, religious centers, and workplaces. These hubs would offer group therapy, one-on-one counseling, and skill-building workshops on stress management and co-parenting. By normalizing mental health care for men, we dismantle the harmful notion that seeking help is a sign of weakness. When fathers have a haven to express vulnerability, they become emotionally healthier parents, breaking cycles of silent suffering and dysfunctional coping mechanisms.

4. Replacing disempowering cultural norms with empowerment

I once lived with a toxic cultural narrative that equates masculinity with silence and stoicism, and until I aggressively challenged it, I could not move further in my fatherhood journey. I have shared how I overcame this in different engagements. Media campaigns, grassroots advocacy, and community dialogues should promote stories of fathers who thrive by embracing emotional openness and support networks. Religious and traditional leaders must also be engaged to reframe cultural teachings, emphasizing that true strength lies in balance, not suppression.

Practitioners in the parenting, fatherhood, and family life space can adopt the above interventions to rescue fathers going through challenges in their journey from losing hope or being left in a perpetual state of helplessness when they know an institution cares about them.

