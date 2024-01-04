Re-Introduce Tug Of War Into Olympic Games, Robert Azibaola Advocates

Azibaola Robert has advocated for the re-inclusion of TUG-OF-WAR into the Olympic games, stating that although it has been taken out of the Olympics, it has not been taken out of sports.

Azibaola who organized a Tug-of-War game for his kinsmen in the Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State as part of activities to mark the burial ceremony of his Mother-In-Law at Kolo Community, said one of the essence of the game is to foster unity amongst the people of the local government.

Speaking with Newsmen immediately after the game Wednesday, he said that although the game has been taken out of the Olympics for whatever reasons it has not been taken out of sports entirely and can still be harnessed back into the system.

He said Tug-Of-War is a completely new game, especially in Bayelsa, maybe in another five years, it might become a National event and the national event can be domiciled in Bayelsa State.

“If we are able to bring all the Youths in the country to Bayelsa for this game, you will see the multipliers effect, the ripple effects. People will stay in hotels, they will feed, they will buy all kinds of things and the economy will improve”.

Speaking further he said, he also organized the game to preach the message of Climate Change. Saying the locals do not understand what climate change is all about except you do practical examples.

” You must use practical examples to tell them and demonstrate what you mean by climate change. Nature is pulling and human beings are also pulling, if we allow human beings to pull through, nature will die and when nature dies all of us will die. So, I want to use a little game to practicalize climate change”.

“When I spoke with the governor about it, he was very happy. If I can partner with the State Government on this kind of thing, maybe the climate change thing would be domiciled in Bayelsa.

“Nobody has thought of this kind of thing you will use the game to attract people and get People’s attention. People don’t just gather and allow you to talk to them except you bring something onboard”.

“The competition has been taken out of the Olympics but it has not been taken out of sports. The competition is an intent sport, especially in places like Canada, all these European countries, they do the competition over and over again”.

” We are looking at the future where we will get people from home and abroad, hefty men that will come and do Tug-Of-War with Kolo, Otuasega, Imiringi people.

“When you make that connection between the people of Africa and most of the International communities, it would no longer be about migration, refugees and others.

“It is about healthy competition, the healthy competition is what the World is talking about climate change. Yes we can do it as a sport that will be more interesting than the Olympics”.