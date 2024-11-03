Re-Imagining African Dream Of Integration As ATBIF 2024 Holds In Addis Ababa

Share

As Africa strengthens its vision of economic unity, the Africa Talks Business and Investment Forum (ATBIF) is set to play a pivotal role in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from November 6 to 8, 2024.

With the theme “Re-imagining the African Dream of Integration” with AfCFTA as an Enabler, ATBIF is centered around leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to foster regional integration and collective growth across African nations.

Organised as part of Africa Celebrates 2024, the forum will bring together key leaders in business, policy, and international investment at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) and African Union headquarters.

At ATBIF, public and private sector leaders will explore how AfCFTA can strengthen trade connections and develop a resilient, cooperative economic landscape.

“The forum will create a unique platform where government officials, business executives, and investors gather to discuss critical infrastructure needs and actionable strategies for Africa’s future.

Discussions will focus on areas vital to the continent’s self-sufficiency and influence, including agriculture, transportation, renewable energy, and technological innovation,” the organisers stated.

“One of the main objectives is to attract investment in infrastructure projects such as roads, railways, airports, and sustainable energy, which are essential for a thriving and connected Africa.

By advancing these sectors, ATBIF aims to empower African economies to become self-sustaining and enhance their competitiveness on the global stage.”

The forum’s emphasis on cross-border collaboration highlights the potential for shared prosperity through integrated growth initiatives.

According to the statement, high-profile participation, including trade and industry ministers from five African countries, adds weight to the event’s importance.

Their presence “underscores ATBIF’s critical role as a driver of sustainable growth policies that promote intra-African trade and economic unity. The event aligns with the continent’s broader goal of building resilience and collaboration across borders.”

Africa Celebrates 2024 is organised by Legendary Gold Limited with Mayalz Events as the Ethiopian partner. Hosted by UNECA and the African Union, the event is supported by Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with embassies from Nigeria, Burundi, Côte d’Ivoire, Morocco, and the United States to the African Union.

The Pan African Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Ethiopian Airlines, the official carrier, also support the initiative.

With AfCFTA as a catalyst for unity, ATBIF 2024 represents a critical moment in Africa’s journey toward self-reliance and prosperity, advancing the vision of an economically integrated continent that thrives on cooperation and shared success.

