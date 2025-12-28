Re-Gazetting Tax Law Without Re-Passage Is Nullity – Atiku

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that no administrative directive by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, or the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, can validate the gazetted version of President Bola Tinubu’s Tax Act.

In a statement posted on X on Sunday, Atiku said any post-passage insertion, deletion or modification of a bill without legislative approval amounts in law to forgery, not a clerical error.

The former vice president, while stressing that he is not opposed to tax reform, described any attempt to re-gazette a bill without re-passage by the National Assembly and fresh presidential assent as a nullity.

“The attempt to rush a re-gazetting while stalling legislative investigation undermines parliamentary oversight and sets a dangerous precedent,” Atiku said. “Illegality cannot be cured by speed.”

He added that the only lawful process is fresh legislative consideration, re-passage in identical form by both chambers of the National Assembly, fresh presidential assent and proper gazetting.

Citing Section 58 of the 1999 Constitution, Atiku said the law-making process is clear and exclusive, involving passage by both chambers, presidential assent and only thereafter gazetting.

“Gazetting is an administrative act of publication; it does not create law, amend law or cure illegality. Where a gazette misrepresents legislative approval, it has no legal force,” he stated.

Atiku maintained that his position is not a rejection of tax reform but a defence of the integrity of the legislative process and a resistance to any attempt to normalise constitutional breaches through procedural shortcuts.