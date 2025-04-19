Re-election: Akpabio, Others Endorse Eno As A’ibom Residents Get N260m

Share

The Senate President, Senator Godwill Akpabio has endorsed Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno for a second term of office.

The endorsement came just as the state government granted the sum of N260 million to no fewer than 655 entrepreneurs, including farmers and small scale business owners in Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency.

Represented by his wife, Ekaette Unoma Akpabio, the Senate President described Governor Eno as a God-sent leader who has changed the narrative of governance in the state just as he assured him of the support of his party, the APC in ensuring he continues in office beyond 2027.

The beneficiaries drawn from the three local government areas of Ikot Ekpene, Essien Udim and Obot Akara which makes up Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency received their business empowerment support Thursday during a Town Square meeting held at the Ikot Ekpene Township Stadium.

Addressing the people of the Federal Constituency, Governor Eno appreciated the people of the Federal Constituency for their support which culminated in his electoral victory in the 2023 election.

He hinged his decision to empower farmers and small scale business owners in the area as a fulfillment of his campaign promise just as he stated that the meeting was an opportunity for him to meet and interact with the people of the area.

While reassuring the people of his unwavering commitment to implementation of the ARISE Agenda of his administration, Pastor Eno urged beneficiaries of the empowerment initiative to make judicious use of the funds and equipment in ex

