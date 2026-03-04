Re-Elected Edo Exco Endorses Tinubu, Oshiomhole For Re-Election

The newly re-elected Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) executive yesterday endorsed President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election and Senator Adams Oshiomhole for the Edo North senatorial seat.

The exco, led by Jarret Tenebe, also endorsed Governor Monday Okpebholo for the 2028 governorship election. Okpebholo will complete his first tenure in 2028. Speaking after their reelection in Benin, Tenebe said they endorsed Tinubu because of his performance.

He said: “This unanimous voice affirmation is a call to duty, and we are ready to discharge our responsibility and ensure the party continues to put the people first, while supporting the governor to sustain his developmental strides in the state.”

Tenebe described their re-election as the beginning of a new chapter, one that has already become a model and reference point for other states. “As we embark on this new beginning, I emphasize the urgent need for unity, cohesion, and inclusivity within our party and across the state,” he added.