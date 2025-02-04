Re: Early Outline Of The Permutations For 2027

Share

Just read the postscript by Mr. Waziri Adio at the back of today’s Thisday, February 2, 2025. First, it is quite commendable that Mr. Adio is able to establish the connection between the initiative to organise the conference with the theme: ‘Strengthening Nigeria’s Democracy: Pathways to Good Governance and Political Integrity’ and permutations for 2027.

Perhaps, on account of the strong participation of many leading opposition and displaced politicians at the conference, there are wrong perceptions about who the true organisers are.

As a privileged member of both the opposition and displaced politicians, one can say very clearly that the conference was purely the initiatives of the civil society groups led by the Centre LSD and their partners.

What we only did was to take full advantage of the platform of the conference to advocate for political reforms in the country.

Once we were fortunate to have the information about the conference, we took every necessary step to mobilise ourselves and take full advantage of the conference to begin to influence public debates and national conversations to advocate for political reforms in the country.

In doing that, two issues were considered fundamental. These were electoral and political parties’ reforms. Both in terms of the interventions by many leading politicians and the resolutions of the conference, this was achieved.

The sad reality is that the APC, instead of engaging the issues, both as a party and government in power became contemptuous. This further exposes the reactionary and authoritarian orientation of the APC.

In fact, the mere fact that the APC and many officials of the government were invited but failed to honour the invitations is indicative that the APC is no longer the envisioned progressive party, which Nigerians rallied behind in 2015 to get the PDP out of power.

Being a party and a government that is completely alienated, just like the PDP in 2015, it despises initiatives that seek to mobilise Nigerians to address national challenges.

If the truth must be told, the APC is in fact frightened by such initiatives, which is why their spokespersons at all levels made venomous public statements, almost as if we are in a military government.

Many statements issued by both Mr. Bayo Onanuga and Mr. Felix Morka were sad reminders of the kind of statements by our late Comrade Uche Chukwumereji during the General Babangida era.

Coming back to the conference on Strengthening Democracy in Nigeria and the issues raised by Mr. Adio, somehow, Mr. Adio also made the fundamental mistake of engaging the issues with the prism of an average Nigerian politician.

When, for instance, he reduced the issues based on the question of whether opposition politicians can unite to produce a candidate who can defeat the APC, he unfortunately misses the fundamental issue, which is the need to change our current political framework to ensure that at the minimum we have a functional political party that can at least guarantee political competition in the country.

The functionality of the party must translate to being able to set the right rules and enforce them through competitive negotiations and contracting the appropriate agreements.

A major political travesty is that we have a socalled democracy that is adversary to political competition. In the last one year, or so, I have had the privilege of engaging virtually all leading opposition and displaced politicians.

The discomforting reality is that while all opposition and displaced politicians agree on the need to work together to defeat the APC and President Bola Tinubu, many want to do so on the conditions that they will emerge as the successors to President Tinubu.

The question of building a functional party that can have the capacity of subordinating them is never part of their consideration.

Instead, the same issues about North/South permutations, which Mr. Adio highlighted, are the focus. Across the North/South divide, many of the leading politicians, especially those with ambitions, both expressed and implied, use the issue of where the most likely candidate will come from as the primary consideration.

The worrying reality is that many of these opposition and displaced politicians with ambitions are highly complicit and have little or no evidential credentials of emerging as better political leaders.

Based on laypersons legal knowledge, many of these politicians would be judged to be accessories, whether before or after, to our current political travesty. Given their records of service, they are most likely to be worse than former Presidents Goodluck Jonathan, Muhammadu Buhari and now President Tinubu.

Based on their records, they exhibit intolerant dispositions and poor relationships on accounts of which they have mismanaged their transitions and are today hardly in control of political structures in their states.

Some of them, on account of their influential roles in past administrations and the failures of those administrations should be humble enough to take a backseat in effort to build a strong coalition to strengthen Nigerian politics.

Instead, it is more like a case of unrepentant show of shame. It is quite troubling that politics in Nigeria is being reduced to discussing personalities at the expense of critical political institutions that should regulate the conduct of elected leaders.

Even when assumed popular leaders such as former President Buhari and President Tinubu shortchanged citizens and the nation, we overlooked the fundamental issues that undermine the capacity of these leaders to meet the expectations of Nigerians, which is about building a veritable and functional political party, whose absence is responsible with why we end up with leaders who are emperors.

Once that remains the case, it should be clear to all that even when opposition and displaced politicians unite to defeat APC and President Tinubu in 2027, the country may end up with another bad, if not worse, leader.

Given that in terms of guaranteeing political competition, the situation we are confronting as a nation today is worse than what we had in 2015, we must summon the courage to go beyond the sentiment of just defeating APC and President Tinubu in 2027.

In many respects, I am in full agreement with Mr. Peter Obi when he addressed the press after the opening session of the conference that he will not support any coalition of opposition to APC if it is just for power grab.

Any analysis of permutations for 2027 must therefore address the big challenge of what must be done to ensure that anybody who succeeds President Tinubu in 2027 must work to meet the expectations of citizens.

Even in the context of power shift, of what use is power shift to any region if in the end citizens of the same region where the President comes from are shortchanged? What has the South-West got to show for the tenure of former President Olusegun Obasanjo?

What has the South-South got to show for the tenure of former President Jonathan? The same could be asked in relation to the North and the tenure of both former Presidents Umaru Yar’Adua and Buhari.

What would be different if another President emerged from the North or South in 2027 to succeed President Tinubu? Many of us are engaging these issues with the objective of changing the reality of our democracy.

Of course, we must also acknowledge that many leading opposition and displaced politicians are engaging the issues with the old mindset of power grab.

So long as that is the case, we may succeed in producing a new party and end up with a dysfunctional party, which will be reduced to being a platform for aspiring candidates.

The first indicator will be that the new party will be handed to preferred aspirants who will proceed to appoint leaders of the party and emerge as candidates for 2027.

Already, one of the tendencies among the displaced politicians, which are closely associated with former President Buhari, is working to impose itself as the leaders of the new opposition party.

That tendency is already syndicating media reports about the new party. Painfully, the tendency lacks the needed humility to have the required self-appreciation and recognition of its poor electoral prospects.

Some of the opposition and displaced leaders are also similarly restlessly positioning themselves to control any emerging party that could be the platform for the contest against APC and President Tinubu without humbly recognising their poor electoral prospects.

I wish Mr. Adio’s assessment of permutations for 2027 has gone beyond the superficial realm of potential North/South debate.

We must avoid indulging Nigerian politicians, whether North or South, opposition or displaced, whatever, on their flimsy narrow ambitions without relating it with their capacity to develop the right relationship, which is required to guarantee electoral prospects.

To what extent could any prospective coalition produce a political shift in the right direction towards building a functional party, which has the capacity to regulate the conduct of elected representatives to meet the expectations of citizens? Some of the restless opposition and displaced leaders can only emerge as candidates through imposition because they are incapable of developing strong relations.

Many of them are not interested in developing the needed relationship with their peers on account of which they can win primary elections.

So long as the emergence of candidates for 2027 in the new opposition party is based on imposition, then the potential of producing a President who will be different from former President Buhari and President Tinubu will be weak and therefore the prospect of producing a worse President will be very high.

The challenge is to begin to produce a new reality. Producing a new reality is about focusing on producing a new party that will be oriented to produce its leadership through competitive practices. Two important preconditions are necessary.

These are that all opposition and displaced politicians must subordinate their ambitions to the bigger task of party building.

On no account must any of them seek to entrench themselves in the new party based on the strategy of imposing leaders of the party at any level in order to gain advantage and emerge as the candidates of the party.

Anyone who violates this condition should be disqualified from contesting party primary. The second condition is that the orientation of the new party must be rule based.

The organs of the party and its leadership must not be subordinated to elected representatives. For this to happen, it simply means that the funding challenge of the new party must be clearly defined.

The party must have its independent sources of funding. For this to happen will require that the new party produce credibly respected leaders who are not surrogates of elected representatives who will reduce the party to a parastatal of government.

For this to happen would require that some of the leaders with the ambition to emerge as Presidential candidates for 2027 elections drop their ambitions and become leaders of the party.

This is the big test of the commitment of many of these leaders to strengthening Nigerian democracy. So long as the commitment of politicians is only straightjacketed in their personal ambitions to emerge as candidates for general elections, it simply highlights weak or absence of commitment to democracy.

This highlights the point made by His Excellency, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, in his Keynote Address to the Conference when argued that the ambitions of politicians to the country superseded their personal ambitions.

How many opposition or displaced politicians will make the sacrifice to substitute their ambitions to emerge as candidates for 2027 with being leaders of the party.

How many opposition and displaced Nigerian politicians can truly say that their ambition to develop or strengthen Nigerian democracy is superior to their personal ambition to con test elections?

Inability to make sacrifices reduces many political leaders in Nigeria to the status of former President Buhari and President Tinubu.

It is not by accident that neither former President Buhari nor President Tinubu considered it important to lead the APC in 2015 and subordinated the party to only serving their ambitions to become Presidents of the Federal Republic.

