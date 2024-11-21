Re-Arraignment Of Kidnap Kingpin, Evans Stalled Over Absence Of Counsel

Share

The re-arraignment of convicted notorious Nigerian kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, also known as Evans, was on Thursday adjourned after the defendant appeared before the High Court of Lagos State, Ikeja, presided over Adenike Coker, without a legal representation.

This development infuriated the presiding judge who expressed sadness over the continued absence of Evans’ lawyer.

Evans, alongside his co-defendant, Joseph Emeka, was scheduled for re-arraignment by the Lagos State government in connection with multiple charges related to kidnapping.

However, the absence of Evans’ legal counsel led to the postponement of the proceedings.

Justice Coker, upon noticing that Evans was not represented, inquired about the whereabouts of his lawyer.

When asked why his legal counsel had not appeared, Evans responded, “I’m not sure if my lawyer is coming.”

The judge, visibly concerned by the delay, questioned Evans’ co-defendant’s lawyer, Nelson Onyejaka, about whether he had informed Evans’ counsel about the case.

Onyejaka explained that he had attempted to contact Evans’ lawyer but had been unsuccessful, adding that the lawyer does not reside in Lagos, which may have contributed to the communication issues.

Counsel for the Lagos State Government (LASG), Yusuf Sule, informed the court that the hearing was supposed to be for the formal re-arraignment of Evans and Emeka.

However, due to the absence of the first defendant’s legal representative, he requested a new date for the proceedings.

Sule also urged the court to compel Evans to secure a lawyer who could represent him in Lagos, as this case had been ongoing since 2017, and the delay had already hindered the judicial process.

Sule further noted that Evans had previously applied for a plea bargain, but it remained unclear whether he still intended to pursue that option.

He emphasized the importance of moving the case forward, adding that Evans’ continued absence of legal representation was impeding progress.

In response, Justice Coker adjourned the case to January 30, 2025, for re-arraignment, ordering Evans to secure a lawyer by the next court date.

The judge also instructed that the Office of the Public Defender (OPD) be present at the next hearing to ensure that Evans has legal representation, should his counsel fail to appear.

“OPD can represent the first defendant if his counsel is not present in court because the arraignment must go on at the next date of adjournment,” Justice Coker said, emphasizing the necessity of proceeding with the case.

