Re-Appointment: Kyari Calls On Nigerians, Stakeholders To Stop Sending Goodwill Messages

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Malam Mele Kyari, has advised stakeholders and Nigerians not to send messages of congratulations on his reappointment.

Kyari who expressed his gratitude to stakeholders emphasized the importance of working together to drive revenue growth and strengthen the nation’s economy.

He described his reappointment as a new challenge and stated his commitment to stabilizing the oil industry and improving service delivery in order to enhance revenue.

“I humbly appeal to stakeholders in the oil sector and fellow Nigerians to support the company under his leadership to ensure the success of its mandate.

“Consequently, I request all parties concerned to refrain from issuing congratulatory messages on his reappointment,” the statement said.