RCMP Commends Nigeria Customs For Strengthening Border Security

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has commended the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for its steadfast efforts in enhancing border security and disrupting transnational organised crime through intelligence-led operations and robust international cooperation.

The recognition follows the recent recovery of 12 luxury vehicles by the RCMP Liaison Office in Lagos, bringing the total number of stolen Canadian vehicles intercepted in Nigeria to 65.

These recoveries were made possible through strong collaboration among the NCS, RCMP, Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and Interpol Nigeria.

The commendation was formally delivered during a ceremony held at the Canadian High Commission in Abuja.

The High Commissioner of Canada to Nigeria, His Excellency Pasquale Salvaggio, presented an Award of Recognition to the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, in honour of his leadership and the Service’s role in combating cross-border crime.

In a citation read at the event, Salvaggio praised CGC Adeniyi for his sustained efforts in dismantling international crime syndicates.

He highlighted significant recoveries, including the interception of luxury vehicles worth millions of dollars and the seizure of synthetic cannabis, popularly known as ‘loud’, smuggled from Canada into Nigeria through various entry points.

“Through the support of the Nigeria Customs Service, in collaboration with Canadian and Nigerian law enforcement agencies, we have disrupted key international crime networks and safeguarded the integrity of our borders,” the Canadian envoy stated.

Responding, CGC Adeniyi expressed appreciation to the Government of Canada and reaffirmed the NCS’s commitment to strengthening international enforcement partnerships.

“This recognition reflects the success of our collaborative approach. We value our strong relationships with the RCMP, CBSA, EFCC, NDLEA, and Interpol. Together, we have delivered tangible results that benefit both our countries and international trade,” he said.

He also proposed the formalisation of the partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the NCS and CBSA to institutionalise collaboration on enforcement, intelligence sharing, and capacity building.

Noting the increasingly global nature of organised crime, CGC Adeniyi stressed the need for deeper engagement between Customs agencies across continents, particularly as both Nigeria and Canada are active members of the World Customs Organization (WCO).

RCMP’s Director General of International Special Services, Mr. Liam Price, acknowledged that the partnership with Nigeria Customs has significantly bolstered Canada’s international enforcement operations and remains vital in combating organised criminal syndicates.

Also honoured at the event were key heads of Nigeria’s enforcement agencies, including EFCC Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede; NDLEA Chairman/CEO, Brigadier General Buba Marwa (rtd), represented by Barr. Shadrac Haruna; and Inspector General of Police, Dr. Kayode Egbetokun, represented by AIG Olaolu Adegbite of Interpol Nigeria.

The recognition underscores the Nigeria Customs Service’s growing global reputation as a dependable partner in securing borders and combating illicit trade.

It further affirms the critical role of inter-agency and international cooperation in tackling transnational crime.

