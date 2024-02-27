RCCG’s Senior Pastor’s Resignation: Church leadership reticent –Source

There were reports yesterday that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has directed the Pastorin-Charge of RCCG City of David, Region 20 and Head of Apapa Family, Assistant General Overseer on Christian Social Responsibility (CSR), Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, to resign and that the latter has refused.

The reports said that there is an ongoing cold war between Adeboye and Iluyomade, a lawyer and philanthropist, which is not unconnected to the recent events that surrounded the death of the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc; Herbert Wigwe, a high end financier of RCCG City of David, who died recently in America in a helicopter crash alongside his wife, son and a business partner.

There were also unfounded reports that following the death of Wigwe, his family had shockingly directed RCCG to never attempt to come near his burial service, though Wigwe had contributed billions of naira to the developments of the church.

The report also said that the decision of the family could have been influenced by the much talked-about 60th birthday party of Iluyomade’s wife, Pastor Siju, held a few days after Wigwe’s death. The reports added that Pastor Adeboye’s alleged directive requesting Pastor Iluyomade’s resignation as RCCG City of David pastor is to calm the atmosphere and appease the family of Wigwe, who had been infuriated by Pastor Siju’s flamboyant birthday party, few days after the biggest benefactor of the church, Wigwe, died. New Telegraph tried reaching some senior pastors of the church for confirmation of the alleged development, but calls made to them were unanswered.