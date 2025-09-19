The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Youth Province 1, Festac, has launched a large-scale Back To School Drive that equipped more than 2,000 children with learning essentials ahead of the new academic term.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, the outreach cut across all parishes under the province, where pupils were handed schoolbags, exercise books, water bottles, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, and mathematical sets, among other supplies.

Pastor Oluwagbemileke Adeboye, who oversees Youth Province 1, said the programme was designed to ease parents’ financial strain while reinforcing the church’s commitment to educational support.

The man of God added that the exercise was coordinated by the Pastor-in-Charge of Province CSR, Pastor Martins Olusakin, in partnership with the Assistant Pastor-in-Charge of Province Administration, Pastor Abiodun Famojuro.

Pastor Adeboye highlighted the importance of education as a tool for nation-building and personal development.

He said, “Education is one of the greatest gifts we can give our children because it empowers them to dream bigger, think critically, and contribute meaningfully to society.

“By providing these items, we are not just giving school supplies — we are investing in their future and ensuring that nothing stands in the way of their learning as they resume school.”

Parents and guardians welcomed the gesture, describing it as timely relief amid the rising cost of school supplies.

Among the beneficiaries was 10-year-old David Oye, who beamed with excitement as he showed off his new bag and mathematical set. “I’m happy because I now have a new bag, books, and pencils to take to school,” he said.

The RCCG Youth Province 1 leadership reiterated its dedication to promoting education within its host communities and pledged to sustain the Back-to-School Drive as an annual programme.