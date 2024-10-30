RCCG Seeks Evidence Amid Pastors’ Homosexuality Allegations

Share

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on Tuesday issued a dedicated phone number and email address for church members and the public to submit evidence as part of its investigation into allegations of homosexuality against two church leaders.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Pastor Ayorinde AdeBello and Deacon Oke Mayowa were suspended from their positions following allegations of homosexual misconduct involving young church members.

Following the suspension, the church tasked the Special Assistant to the General Overseer of Administration with thoroughly investigating the allegations within two weeks.

In a statement signed by RCCG’s National Overseer, Pastor Sunday Akande, and titled “RCCG Addresses Allegations Against Youth Ministers,” said, “We encourage anyone with pertinent evidence that could assist our investigation to come forward.

“Please note that only substantiated evidence directly related to this case will be considered; other submissions will not be reviewed.

“All evidence should be forwarded to the Special Assistant to the General Overseer [Administration] via rccgadm@gmail.com or 09039000700.

“Your cooperation will reinforce our commitment to justice and ensure a thorough resolution,”

“As a precautionary measure, the Youth Ministers have been placed on indefinite suspension and removed from all ministerial duties until we can fully address these allegations,”

“We are dedicated to transparency and will not tolerate any actions that contradict our core values nor cover up wrongful conduct.

“We appreciate any assistance in this matter and ask that individuals or groups with tangible evidence provide the necessary details,” the statement stated.

He affirmed that RCCG was founded on principles of holiness, a commitment reflected in all its teachings and practices.

