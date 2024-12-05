RCCG Rock Of Ages Excellent Men’s Fellowship Holds Annual Conference

Share

The Excellent Men Fellowship of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Rock of Ages Parish has held its annual conference on Saturday, November 24, at the church auditorium, 365 Old Ojo road, beside Dunamis laboratory, Dantata bus stop Satellite Town, Lagos.

Themed, ‘Pillars of the Church’, the three days event which commenced on November 19 had an array of seasoned speakers who graced the conference including the host minister, and Pastor in charge of RCCG zone 006 LP34, Gladson Amah.

The conference day had Pastor Norison Quakers in attendance as guest speaker who accordingly did justice to the year’s theme. Other conference activities which were held earlier in the week included ‘digging deep’ a bible study which took place on Tuesday.

Thursday November 21 was the session for ‘Praise Night’, this featured Beulah Voices, Excellent Men Choir, Sammy Voice and Crew, Awesome Crew, and many other anointed guest music ministers.

