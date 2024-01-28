RCCG Prison, Hospital Ministry Visits Gbagada General Hospital

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), prisons and hospital ministry Lagos Province 28, visited the Neonatal and the maternity units as part of its medical outreach. The church’s team led by Pastor (Mrs.) folake Olulade, wife of the Assistant Provincial Pastor in charge of Administration, Lagos Province 28 and Provincial Coordinator for prisons and Hospital Ministry, Pastor Tunji Adewumi, was received by some management staff of the hospital led by the Assistant Director Nursing Services, Mrs Okodua.

The church donated medical equipment to both Neo-natal and maternity unit. Items donated to the hospital include episiotomy scissors, infra-red thermometer, Artery Forceps, cusco specterculum, among others. Dr Otuyemi Kayode received the items on behalf of the pediatric department while Assistant Director nursing services received for the maternity unit, the visiting team made known.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Dr Babafemi Joseph, thanked the RCCG team for the great act of benevolence to the patients and the hospital at large. According to him the hospital management was set to provide quality health services to Lagosians at affordable rates. He said further that he was looking forward to more partnership from faith-based organisations and NG0s alike.

He added that the Lagos State Government as the owner of the hospital was doing well in the area of infrastructure upgrades as some projects will be com- missioned next month. The CMD revealed that dialysis, ECG machines were needed by the hospital among other critical equipment which will help them raise the bar of medical services in the state.