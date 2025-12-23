RCCG Plans To Feed 15,000 People In Christmas Celebration

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has announced plans to feed at least 15,000 people during The Love Carnival 2025, a two-day Christmas outreach aimed at spreading love, hope, and community support.

Organised by the RCCG Lagos Youth Provinces Family (LGAF) in collaboration with the church’s youth and outreach arms, the event is scheduled to hold on December 25 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and December 26 from 7:00 a.m., at the open field, Apple Junction, Festac, Lagos.

According to the organisers, The Love Carnival is more than a festive celebration, as it is positioned as a large-scale humanitarian initiative focused on providing meals, gifts, and a sense of belonging to individuals and families during the Christmas season.

They also disclosed that the first 2,000 attendees to arrive at the venue will receive free Christmas gifts, further reinforcing the event’s emphasis on generosity and care for the community.

The carnival will feature gospel ministrations, live music, and special appearances by notable ministers and personalities, including Pastor E.A. Adeboye, Pastor Leke Adeboye, Pastor Samuel Oloruntoba, Pastor Jacob Obara, Pastor Anthony Ibe, Pastor David Ugenyi, Pastor Daniel Olawande, as well as guest ministers Greatman Takit, Lilian Nneji, and Bidemi Olaoba.

With its theme centred on love in action, The Love Carnival 2025 underscores RCCG’s continued commitment to social impact, faith-driven compassion, and community development, particularly at a time when many households are facing economic pressure.