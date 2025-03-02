RCCG plans Redeemer’s Day in celebration of God’s faithfulness

Share

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), said all is set for the annual Redeemer’s Day, in all the 59 Regions spread across all parts of Nigeria.

The programme to be held from March 14 to 15, will feature sporting activities, science and art exhibitions, literary performances, march pasts and praise parades in celebration of the goodness and faithfulness of the Lord upon the RCCG schools.

This year’s edition has the theme ‘Greater Heights’, according to Pastor (Mrs.) Folu Adeboye, wife of the General Overseer, who oversees the formal educational arm of the church.

She confirmed during the week in a statement made available to Sunday Telegraph that plans had been finalised for the hosting of the programme and that Christ the Redeemer’s Schools Management (CRSM), the overseeing organ, has designated representatives to monitor the programme in all the Regions.

The Redeemer’s Day was first held 25 years ago in Redemption City of God (then Redemption Camp) with more than 100 schools in attendance. Following the rapid growth in the number and location of schools, it was decentralised and has been celebrated in the Regions since about 10 years ago. About 400 RCCG schools now participate in the programme across all the Regions.

