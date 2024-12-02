RCCG Pastor Arrested For Addressing Congregrants As ‘Ladies And Gentlemen’ Abroad

Share

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on Sunday revealed how the RCCG pastor was arrested abroad for addressing congregants at a programme as “Ladies and Gentlemen.”

Pastor Adeboye who made this disclosure on Sunday during the church’s monthly thanksgiving service at the RCCG’s Throne of Grace in Lagos State said the statement was considered discriminatory because it did not capture all of the genders identified by their culture.

Adeboye expressed concern about the erosion of moral values worldwide, viewing these incidents as signs of the end times.

“The end is nearer than you think. Things are getting worse, and this is a wake-up call.

“One of my pastors abroad was arrested for simply addressing a gathering as ‘ladies and gentlemen.

“Some people reported him for discrimination, asking, What about those who are neither ladies nor gentlemen?” he stated.

The clergyman also recounted another disturbing story of a woman who referred to her dog as her husband.

He shared how, when asked about her spouse, the woman claimed, “I took him to the vet before coming. He doesn’t talk,” describing her “husband” as a dog.

