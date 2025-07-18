RCCG Pastor Absconds With $8,000 Church Money; Abandons Wife, Marries New One

A Pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has absconded with $8,000 church money, abandoned his wife, and married a new one.

Pastor Folu Adeboye, wife of the General Overseer, Worldwide, of the RCCG, revealed this development when she ministered at a programme organised for men.

She said in a video, monitored by Church Times, that the unnamed pastor was to have used the money given to him for missions in South Africa, where he abandoned his wife, and went on to marry another woman in the United States of America.

Adeboye said the incident that led to the action of the pastor happened when she went to Cape Town, South Africa for missions and had to preach in the RCCG parish where he was the pastor.

The place used for service was an eatery As she was ministering, a woman came and was packing the chairs at the venue, apparently telling the worshippers their time was up since the place was rented.

She said she was taken aback by the action of the woman and asked the pastor what it would cost to get a permanent site for the parish.

The pastor, whom she said is from Ekiti State, told her that with $8000, they could begin the process of raising funds to buy a permanent site for the parish.

He told her tourism was a thriving business in South Africa that the money would be used to buy a fairly used vehicle and handed over to a tourism agency that will be giving returns to the church, which would eventually be used to buy a permanent site.

Pastor Adeboye was excited at the suggestion and quickly got the money and handed it over to him. Unknown to her, the pastor had a different plan. As soon as he collected the money, he travelled to the US and left his wife in South Africa.

She said the pastor went to the US to marry another woman, adding: “The woman she abandoned in South Africa is presently in a terrible state now almost running mad.”

Church Times quoted Pastor Adeboye to have said: “RCCG men, what are we going to do? “Are we going to continue with such a lying spirit, a deceitful spirit to the God of the kingdom? “That is why we have this landmark meeting.”