RCCG Ogun Province 3 stages ‘Fresh Fire’

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Ogun Province 3, Divine Blessing Parish, Olosun, Ota, has concluded plans to hold a special programme tagged, Hour of Encounter with the theme; “Fresh Fire.”

According to host Pastor, Kehinde Oshinyemi, this year’s programme is the second edition and it promises to be highly spirit filled. The Halleluyah night is scheduled to take place Friday September 8 (today) by 9pm, Youth hour is fixed for Saturday September 9 by 12 noon and the Thanksgiving Service billed for September 10, will feature guest ministration by Pastor Kunmi Oyewale, Pastor (Mrs) H. Ifijeh, Pastor Sam Adeosun and Pastor Victor Aluko Music ministers expected to grace the event are Bro. Samuel, Alujo Kristi, RCCG Divine Blessing, Parish Choir and RCCG Emmanuel Area/ Zone Choir.

Pastor Abiodun Layinka of the Emmanuel Zone and Pastor Godwin Obadan, PICP, Ogun 3 are also expected to attend the event especially on the Thanksgiving Day, Sunday. Oshinyemi, however assured that all was set for the programme. He said: “We have worked so hard to put this event together and we expect a good turnout for our Halleluyah night, the youth event on Saturday and also the final day, Sunday.”