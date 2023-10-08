RCCG, LP62 Set for Men’s Conference to Foster Harmony in Families

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Lagos Province 62, Coming King Zone 7, Ogijo, Ogun State is set to hold its 13th edition of the annual Redeemer’s Men Fellowship Conference. The 2023 edition of the conference is with the theme: ‘Making Marriage Beautiful’, according to Bro. Oladimeji Olubukola, President Excellent Men Fellowship.

In a statement made available to Sunday Telegraph, Olubukola, said that the church chose the theme in its bid to further foster love and harmony in families, saying that without a stable home, most families would be in disarray.

Olubukola emphasised that the men’s conference, which began in 2009, had been held annually ever since, except in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought about the shutdown of most countries’ economies.

According to him, the two days conference would commence on Saturday October 28, 2023, while a thanksgiving service would be held on Sunday, October 29, 2023 in the church auditorium. He stated: “We chose the theme based on the fact that the family is the first basic unit of the society, including the church.

That is why we have been dealing with the issues that concern family affairs. Father as the head of the family, when he understands how to properly interact with the wife and vice-versa, there will be harmony in the family.

“We help through these conferences to stabilise several homes, especially among those who have attended the past editions. By the grace of God, the conferences have made the homes relatively peaceful. During the programme, we talk about everything, includ- ing the importance of sex in the family.

Women are also invited because you cannot be discussing family without involving the women.” He added that expected Men of God included Pas- tors Babatunde Olapade, the Pastor-in-Charge of Zone and Deinde Isaac, Pastor- in-Charge of Parish.