RCCG Holds Intercessory Prayer To Mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence 

The leadership of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has announced plans to host a thanksgiving and prayer service to commemorate the nation’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

The service to be conducted by the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, is scheduled for Sunday, October 5, 2025, at The Throne of Grace, RCCG National Headquarters, Ebute-Metta, Lagos.

The church, in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, noted that through divine direction, Pastor Adeboye will lead special prayers for government executives, legislators, politicians, electoral institutions, peacekeeping groups, political leaders, elder statesmen, students of political science, citizens’ rights organisations, and for the people of Nigeria at large.

The church urged all stakeholders and the general public to join this solemn national intercession, as the church prays for peace, unity, and divine progress for the Federal Republic of Nigeria.