RCCG Emmanuel Zone Sends Forth Pastor Oladayo, Others

The Emmanuel Zone of the Redeemed Chris- tian Church of God, Ogun Pronvince 3, Ota, has concluded arrangements for a send forth service today (July 23rd) for Pastor Adetunji Oladayo, Pastor in- charge of the zone for over six years. Pastor Oladayo and his wife, Olufunke Sandra Oladayo, recorded giant strides at the Emmanuel Parish during their stewardship in the zone.

The Emmanuel Parish, a zonal headquarters, grew from strength to strength under Oladayo who championed the building project of the church. Oladayo took the church off its temporary under ‘shade/tent structure’ into a proper befitting auditorium at the Bamgbose area of Olo- sun, in Ota, Ogun State.

Pastor Abiodun Layinka and wife, Ladunke Layinka took over the zone from the Oladayos and under one year, the auditorium has been raised further to be a more beautiful edifice which is a cynosure of all eyes in the area.

Emmanuel Parish is now wearing a new look with the inscription ‘Let somebody shout Halelluya’ in the front side of the church. The impact of the Layinkas has further lifted the Emmanuel Zone of the RCCG into another level, good enough to be a province headquarters.

The co-hosts of the send forth event are Pastor Olaolu Ibitoye, the PIC of Peace Assembly Area, Pastor Layinka, PIC, Emmanuel Zone and Pastor Adeola Adenuga, the PICP, Ogun Province 3. Speaking on the preparation, Pastor Layinka said all the workers in the zone are excited about the send forth for Pastor Oladayo.

“I am happy that this is happening, it is like going back home for me because it is rare for any pastor to spent six years in a particular zone or parish,” he said. Also on same day, Pastor Henry Afuape, former Pastor in – charge of Area, Peace Assembly, will be send forth just as there will be a commendation service for Pastor Oluranti Omiremi, formerly of Glorious Assembly. Emmanuel Zone Headquarters will host the big event expected to start by 12 noon today.