RCCG Emmanuel Parish’s Carol Service Holds Today

The Redeemed Chris- tian Church of God, Emmanuel Parish, Ogun Province 3 will hold its annual Carol Service today, Sunday December 17. The Carol Service holds at the ultra-modern auditorium of the Church in Bamgbsose Street, Ota, Ogun State.

Assistant Pastor in charge of Province and Zonal Pastor Emmanuel Parish, Pastor Abiodun Layinka, said the Service would be unique in many ways. Layinka said: “Carol Service is a normal pre-Christmas event but this time, we are going to bring in some other activities to boost the occasion.

We are celebrating Christ and we expect lots of funfare for members and their families. “Our Choir will serve us amazing Christmas songs and there will be a game show in which some members will win gift items on the day.” Pastor (Mrs) Oyeladun Layinka also added that she was certain that all those coming for the programme would be richly blessed beyond their expectations.

The Minister in-charge of Emmanuel Choir Parish, Deaconess Funmi Salami, also on Friday said all was set for the event. She said: “The Choir members are aware this is a oneoff event in the year and so they will give their best to celebrate Jesus on Sunday. It is a season of blessing and we expect a very good event on Sunday.”