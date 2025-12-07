RCCG Emmanuel Parish Wears New Look, ‘Sends Forth God’s Generals’

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Emmanuel Parish, Ota, Ogun State, today holds a Special Service in honour of some past members of the Church, tagged ‘Sendforth of God’s Generals’ The Special Service will be held at the Bamgbose Street headquarters of the Stand Alone Parish with the theme:

“Abiding in Him.” Incidentally, the Church is wearing a new look for this occasion, which is special in many ways. The auditorium of the Church has been undergoing an amazing turnaround in preparation for the special service.

For example, the Altar of the Church has been completely transformed and upgraded, while a brand new ultra-modern and giant TV set was bought to further enhance the media department, courtesy of the huge efforts of the pastorate.

The Project Committee, led by Elder Adekunle Salami with Elder Akinlosotu and Bro Olawale Amzat as some of the members, has been working around the clock in the past days to make the event a glorious one.

Pastor Mrs Ladunke Layinka has been working with the various groups in the church to perfect the beautification process and also the overall activities of the D-Day.

Pastor Mrs Layinka, one of the Honourable judges of the Lagos State High Court, is elated about the positive changes in the Church in readiness for the Special Send-Forth Service.

“We are all excited that the Church is wearing a new look and our former members invited for the Sendforth will also see the progress we have made to the glory of God,” Hon. Justice Layinka, who incidentally marks her birthday on Sunday, said.

The three former member-couples invited for the sendforth are Brother and Deaconess Enitan Williams who were in the Church between 2007 and 2021, with the husband as usher and wife and lead interpreter; Mr and Mrs Sunday Adegunlola, with the wife as an interpreter and Sunday school teacher, while the husband was a member of the project committee.

Brother and Sister Joseph Adebayo, despite their brief stint at the Parish, are also to be honoured on Sunday. Assistant Pastor In Charge of Province (CSR), Abiodun Layinka, said all was set for the Special service, which serves as a prelude to the RCCG Congress, which starts on Monday at the international headquarters of the Church under the leadership of Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

“We have many programmes on the cards this month in which we are also celebrating the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ, Jesus. I am happy we are starting with this, while many more will follow after the Congress,” Pastor Layinka noted.