RCCG Emmanuel Eaglets Take Centre Stage With SWAT Sunday

The youth wing of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Emmanuel Zone (Stand Alone), Emmanuel Eaglets, is getting set to stage a powerful programme at the Church Auditorium at Bamgbose Street, Ota, Ogun State.

Tagged “Sacred Worship and Thanksgiving (SWAT),” the programme is scheduled to take place on September 21, with arrangements in top gear for a successful event.

The entire congregation, under the leadership of Assistant Pastor in Charge of Province, Abiodun Layinka, is fully behind the programme led by Brother Michael Farayola.

In the past few weeks and months, Farayola and his members had intensified efforts to boost awareness for the programme tagged “Made To Worship”. Youths and ministers from other parishes across Ogun State and even be- yond are expected to grace the programme, which starts at 4 pm.

Those expected to minister on the day are Bidemi King’s Crown, Femi Majesty, Sister Omotola Akinlana, and Sam Sax, who is a host Choir member of the RCCG Emmanuel Zone. Commenting on the programme, APICP Layinka said that it was important to give the youths all the support they need to bet- ter their spiritual development.

“The General Overseer of RCCG, Daddy E. Adeboye, told us to always support the youths to bring out ideas that will help to strengthen their development, and so we are fully behind the Emmanuel Eaglets in the staging of this event.

It will be powerful,” Pastor Layinka said. Youth leader, Brother Farayola, added that he was excited about the sup- port from all the members of the church.

“Our mother, Mummy Ladunke Layinka, has been amazing, just as many of the members have been playing different roles to get us going. It will be great,” Farayola said.