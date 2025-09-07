RCCG Emmanuel Eaglets Stage SWAT Sept 21

The youth wing of the Redeemed Christian of Church of God, Emmanuel Zone (Stand Alone), Emmanuel Eaglets, is getting set to stage a powerful programme at the Church Auditorium at Bamgbose Street, Ota Ogun State.

Tagged Sacred Worship and Thanksgiving (SWAT), the programme is scheduled to take place on September 21st with arrangements in top gear for a successful event.

The entire congregation of RCCG Emmanuel Zone under the leadership of Assistant Pastor In Charge of Province, Abiodun Layinka, is fully behind the programme of the youth department led by Brother Michael Farayola.

In the past few weeks and months, Farayola and his team members have intensified efforts to boost awareness for the forthcoming programme tagged “Made To Worship”.

Youths and ministers from other parishes across Ogun State and even beyond are expected to grace the programme which starts 4pm on September 21st.

Those expected to minister on the day are Bidemi King’s Crown, Femi Majesty, Sister Omotola Akinlana and Sam Sax, who is a host Choir member of the RCCG Emmanuel Zone.

Already, fliers and jingles are in public space as part of the awareness strategy for the programme expected to be highly exciting for the youths, adults and elders.

APICP Layinka said it was important to give the Youth all the support they need to better their spiritual development.

“Daddy Adeboye told us to always support the youth to bring out ideas that will help in to strengthen their development and so we are fully behind the Emmanuel Eaglets in the staging of this event. It will be powerful,” Pastor Layinka said.

Youth leader, Bro Farayola, added that he was excited so far with the support from all members of the Emmanuel zone.

“Our mother, mummy Ladunke Layinka, has been amazing just as many of the members have been playing different roles to get us going. It will be great,” Farayola said.