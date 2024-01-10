RCCG distributes food items to the needy in Lagos

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Area 08, Lagos Province 23 (LP23), recently, embarked on the distribution of food items to residents of Ogba, Obawole and Iju Ishaga Road area of Lagos.

The initiative which was part of the Open Space Food Distributions To the Needy project, saw members of the Parishes which are located around Ogba/Obawole and Iju Ishaga Road, went around the areas distributing food, while also ministering to hundreds of residents of the area. In a chat with New Telegraph on the idea behind the project, especially during this season, the Pastor in Charge, RCCG The Lord’s Habitation, Area 8, Lagos Province 23, Pastor Seyi Olajumoke, said: “Following Daddy G.O’s instructions that we should constantly provide foods for the needy and the vulnerable in our churches, environment and neighbourhood, we went all out to look for partners and individuals that believe in this project and we are able to raise N1.1million to execute this project from a single individual.”