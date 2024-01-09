RCCG bans non-members from preaching in its parishes

The Redeemed Christian Church of God has banned non-members from preaching, ministering or speaking in its parishes. This was made known in a memo, titled: “Invitation of Guest Ministers in RCCG,” and dated January 5.

The memo, which was signed by the Special Assistant to the General Overseer on Administration, Pastor Oladele Balogun, was sent to all Continental Overseers, Deputy Continental Overseers, Assistant Continental Overseers and Pastors in charge of Regions/Provinces worldwide. The memo said: “We refer to our memo dated 14th December, 2023 with Ref: RCCG/ADM/OAB/ JP/MEMO/14/12/2023 on the above subject matter, and wish to inform you that the General Overseer (Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye) has issued a further directive that no external preacher, speaker or minister should be permitted on any of our altars or platforms