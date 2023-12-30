RB Leipzig Move To Sign Barcelona Youngstar, Angel Alarcon

Barcelona youngster, Angel Alarcon has reportedly emerged as a target for Bundesliga side, RB Leipzig.

Reports emanating from Spain suggest that the club have turned their attention to Alarcon after missing out on Bryan Zaragoza who joined Bayern Munich.

RB Leipzig wants “speed and punch” in attack and thinks Alarcon is the perfect profile for the team.

The German side has apparently been monitoring Alarcon for a little while, but it remains to be seen if they will follow that up with an approach.

Alarcon is back to full fitness after a difficult time out with a series of injuries. He has already made his debut for the first team but might find the going tough for the rest of the season.

Xavi has added Vitor Roque to his attacking ranks in January and also has youngster Marc Guiu pressing for minutes after a number of impressive cameos for the first team.