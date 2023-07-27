Razzy AG Releases New Single Titled ‘No Pressure’

Music act, Razzy AG, has released a new single for his fans as we go farther into the part of the year when things begin to heat up on the Nigerian music scene.

Speaking about the song billed for release tomorrow, Razzy AG, a talented singer and songwriter, said the new single connotes deeper meanings beyond the surface although it’s meaning is clear enough with the socio-economic issues Nigerians are battling at the moment.

Also, Razzy AG has expressed his feelings over the increasing number of music producers venturing into music as performers.

As a clear departure from their core mandate of music production, the Ekiti State-born singer expressed mixed feelings about what appears to be a growing trend across the industry, saying he welcomes the idea as it helps to further widen the music net of Afrobeats to the world.

Razzy AG and his squad have just completed a club tour, shutting down stages across the Lagos Mainland. Sources say he is in talks with key industry leaders on joint concerts towards the end of the year.