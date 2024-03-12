Razzy AG Releases EP Titled Hi-5

Singer and prolific songwriter, Ayeni Adewale Benjamin, best known as Razzy AG, has unveiled his debut EP titled ‘Hi-5’ after months of speculation about whether or not it would drop this year.

The 5-track EP, which has tracks such as ‘Your Body’, ‘Me Myself’, ‘Addicted’, and ‘Million Time’, without leaving out the headline track, ‘High-5’ which the EP, is gaining momentum among fans searching for it on streaming platforms.

The Ekiti State-born music act, who has promised his fans non-stop hit songs and music videos in 2024, employs the services of talented producers, Hotaboto, Deano Hotbeat, Agebeat and Spykida to deliver the EP.

Also for the mixing, Razzy AG did not leave anything to chance, enlisting the support of Bmyne along with Spykida for the mixing and mastering of the body of songs.

Razzy AG, who recently hinted at collaboration plans with a frontline artiste, maintains he is not going back on that plan. Towards that, feelers say he is on the verge of getting a veteran broadcaster and music promoter whose name he didn’t mention as his Manager. He believes with the coming on board of the knowledgeable promoter, a lot will be achieved in weeks and months ahead.

The ‘Home Tonight’ crooner, signed to his own label, AG World-class International, was spotted late last year in the company of a top nightlife business mogul and fans wait to see if that translates into a club campaign or something else.