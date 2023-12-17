Razzy AG Pays Tribute To Young Nigerian Women With New Single

As the festive period draws ever closer, up-and-coming music act, Razzy AG, has dropped a new song for his fanbase, which has continued to grow in leaps and bounds.

The Lagos-born and bred musician, who has had a good run since coming into the industry a few years back, released the new song titled “Sexz Ladies,” on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Having caught the attention of both music lovers and critics with previous works, Razzy AG said the song has nothing to do with sexual fantasies but is rather his way of paying tribute to young female Nigerians in their prime who are combining great feminine features with pursuit of education, career and business, among others.

“Sexz Ladies” is the artiste’s first collaborative project in 2023 and as a musician who is never forgetful of his background, the song features three of his buddies from the mainland part of Lagos where he grew up.

Along with the new single, Razzy AG is warming up to drop a 5-track EP, most likely in the first or second quarter of 2024. According to him, the EP will contain features from a prominent music star as well as an A-list producer.