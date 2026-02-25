Ray Modi Quits Acting For Music

Nollywood actor Ray Emodi has taken to his social media page to announce his withdrawal from acting in the Nigerian Movie Industry for a while.

The 35-year-old actor made this announcement to fans and followers in an Instagram video shared across platforms.

According to him, he has had to undergo traumatic experiences on movie sets, and this, as well as family pressures, are the reasons he is stepping down.

Emodi revealed he had filmed in life-threatening situations, including a town plagued by violence where gunshots were audible during filming.

He said, “I have stopped acting in films. I quit. There was a time I never thought I would say that sentence for a short period of time, but I won’t lie.

READ ALSO:

“I have put in a lot of work in Nollywood. I shot a film in a town that I won’t mention, but we were literally hearing gunshots. There was like a craziness going on in the town next to our town, and we were still shooting.”

“This is a decision that has come with a lot of consequences. My family does not support this. It is a family with strict rules and a reputation to protect, which is understandable, and I respect them.

“I respect their decision, and I won’t do anything that would bring any stain to the name.

“I have been in crazy situations. I have had some of the best experiences of my life on set, and I won’t lie. It is not easy to say no. It is difficult to turn them down when they call you, but I had to say no. I had to stop saying yes”, he added.

Emodi, however, revealed that he is transitioning to music, releasing a project, and promising quality content.

“I love music. I have always loved music. I make good music. I want you guys to come with me on this journey. I love every single Nollywood fan, and I am not leaving you. I am just going to make music.”