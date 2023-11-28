RATTAWU To Down Tools, Gives Kwara Gov 21-Day Notice

The Kwara State Council, Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU) has given the state government a 21-day notice beginning from 12.00 am on Monday 27th November, till 11.59 pm of 17th December 2023 to address its demands or face industrial action.

The Council, in a letter addressed to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq titled “Notice of Industrial Action”, said it can not guarantee Industrial harmony in the State Owned Media Houses and Cultural Centres beginning from 12.00 am, December 18th, 2023 if the government fails to meet their demands.

The letter, signed by the Council’s Chairman and Secretary, Comrade Usman Oke and Comrade Yusuf Mubaraq respectively, threatened a total lockdown of these workplaces due to strike action that would commence by then if the demands are not addressed by the state government and other relevant bodies.

“We do solemnly believe that Your Excellency, being a progressive and a friend of Labour would fondly approve and look into our demands to ensure that it does not degenerate further than this,” the statement stated.

The Council added: “We bring you greetings from the leadership of RATTAWU the largest umbrella body for workers in the arts, culture and broadcast media sector.

“Sequel to our previous correspondence to you dated 14th August 2023 in which some salient issues seriously bothering the state media houses and cultural sector were highlighted for your due consideration and approval.

“Some of the issues are listed below 1. Media workers should be considered as essential workers and treated in like manner (in all ramifications) as their colleagues in the health sector. (The Labour Act Cap. T8 Section 7 of the labour law of the federation clearly identifies the media as part of the essential workforce. Kindly find this extant law). Media workers in the State are being short-paid of their weigh-in-allowance in accordance with the national minimum wages,

“Non-payment of weigh-in-allowance to Kwara State Council for Arts & Culture. (Attached along is a document of weigh-in-allowance as approved), Normalization of the appropriate percentage of weigh-in-allowance in accordance with the N30,000 minimum wage to staff of Radio Kwara and Kwara TV.

“Others are the stagnation of staff of the media houses on level 16 and not allowing them to reach the peak of their careers, and to as a matter of urgency equip Midland FM studio and that of Kakakin to enhance the quality of the output signal, yearly incremental step for our members in the media and culture centre and non-imposition of Corporation Secretary on State Media organizations, as we have competent hands that can serve in such capacity. (Attached along, is a copy of Cap K52 [3a).

“The SEC and leadership of RATTAWU in Kwara State rising from its meeting having considered the fact that all our requests and demands have not been considered and looked into by the Government, therefore, wish to formally notify you of the following resolutions and that we can no longer put up with these challenges, as enumerated above since they are inimical to the growth of both State Owned Media Houses and cultural centres.”