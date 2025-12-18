Rates Of Female Genital Mutilation Rose By 15% In 8 Years

A decade after world leaders pledged at the United Nations General Assembly to eliminate female genital mutilation/cutting (FGM/C) by 2030 under Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 5.3, the practice is rising instead of declining.

Global figures show a 15 per cent increase in the past eight years, from about 200 million affected girls and women in 2016 to more than 230 million in 2024. Today, over 230 million girls and women alive have undergone FGM/C across 92 countries.

The highest burden is in Africa, accounting for about 144 million cases, followed by Asia with around 80 million and the Middle East with six million. Without urgent and accelerated action, projections indicate that an additional 27 million girls could be subjected to the practice by 2030.

FGM/C is widely recognised as a grave violation of human rights. Dr Huda Syyed, Australia-based researcher, founder of Sahara Sisters’ Collective and a key member of the Asian Network to End FGM/C, stressed that development goals cannot be achieved while women and girls continue to face such harm.

“We cannot meet the SDGs when half the population is harmed, silenced or excluded. Development justice demands that policies centre women’s safety, agency and bodily integrity,” she said. The persistence of FGM/C is deeply rooted in patriarchy and gender inequality, which normalise control over women’s bodies and deny them autonomy.

Accord ing to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the practice reflects extreme discrimination against girls and women and is almost always carried out on minors, making it a violation of children’s rights as well. It infringes on the rights to health, security, physical integrity, freedom from torture and, in some cases, the right to life when the procedure leads to death. There is no medical justification for FGM/C, and it is never safe.

WHO strongly urges health workers not to perform it, warning that so-called “medicalisation” violates medical ethics and legitimises abuse. The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) also affirms that under no circumstances can FGM/C be considered safe, as it violates multiple fundamental human rights, including the rights to health, life, non-discrimination and freedom from cruel or degrading treatment.

Speaking at a SHE & Rights (Sexual Health with Equity & Rights) session hosted by global and regional health and women’s rights organisations, Dr Syyed condemned the medicalisation of FGM/C and highlighted how young girls are often deceived or kept in the dark about what is being done to them. She emphasised the need to hold systems, institutions and governments accountable for perpetuating gendered harm through silence, shame and secrecy surrounding women’s bodies.

Experts argue that ending FGM/C requires a trauma-informed, communitybased approach that dismantles stigma and allows survivors and communities to speak openly. According to Dr Syyed, ending FGM/C is not a marginal concern but central to gender equality, bodily autonomy, public health, and human and children’s rights globally. FGM/C includes all procedures involving partial or total removal of the external female genitalia or other injury for non-medical reasons. It has no health benefits and carries severe short- and long-term consequences.

Risks

Immediate risks include intense pain, excessive bleeding, infections, urinary problems, shock and death. Long-term complications can range from chronic infections, menstrual and sexual problems, and psychological trauma to serious childbirth complications and increased newborn deaths. Beyond human suffering, FGM/C also carries a heavy economic burden.

Treating its health complications is estimated to cost global health systems about US$1.4 billion annually, a figure expected to rise unless decisive action is taken.

Stalled progress

With only five years left to achieve the SDGs, advocates warn that accountability is urgently needed. Progress towards eliminating FGM/C has stalled and reversed in some regions, threatening the global commitment to leave no one behind. Ending harmful practices like FGM/C is essential to achieving gender equality, protecting human rights and realising the promise of the 2030 Agenda.