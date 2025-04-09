Rate Hike Pause Amid Inflation Lull, Naira Stability

Share

After six rate hikes last year, the decision taken by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), at its meeting in February, to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged, as well as key forex measures introduced by the apex bank, were some of the major developments in the money market in Q1’25, writes Tony Chukwunyem

In his address at the annual bankers’ dinner organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) in November, which saw him providing a review of the economy and financial system last year, as well as setting some key projections for 2025, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, said that the apex bank’s tight monetary policy stance was beginning to rein in surging inflation and that the regulator was expecting, “a downward trend in 2025.”

He stated that although inflation remained high, despite the CBN raising the benchmark interest rate-the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 875 basis points to 27.5 per cent in 2024, the apex bank was optimistic that its measures would yield the desired result this year, “particularly given that the full effects of monetary policy typically take 6-9 months to impact the consumer sector.”

Furthermore, Cardoso o said that the stability in the foreign exchange market recorded in the last quarter of 2024, occasioned by the CBN’s policy measures, was likely to continue this year.

Apart from the CBN, respected economists, such as the Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, also said they expected the country’s inflation rate to begin decelerating in 2025.

In a presentation in December, Rewane stated that while the country’s inflation was still high, “the factors that caused it are easing and further inflationary pressure might be subsiding.”

“Nigeria’s inflation rate will broadly decline in the medium term averaging 27.7 per cent in 2025. A broad disinflation trend is expected to accelerate in the longer term underpinned by freer trade policy (and) greater stability in the foreign exchange market,” the FDC boss said.

Rebasing of CPI

In fact, prospects for lower inflation this year brightened when the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in conjunction with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), announced, on January 10, that they planned to rebase both the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

They said that the move was aimed at aligning economic statistics with current realities, adding that the year 2019 had been chosen as the new base year for the GDP, replacing the previous base year of 2010, while 2024 would be the new base year for the CPI, replacing the former base year of 2009.

Following the announcement, the consensus among analysts was that the methodology that the NBS said it was using to rebase the CPI was likely to result in a decline in inflation.

The analysts were proved right because when the NBS released the rebased CPI data for January, the report showed that the headline inflation rate fell sharply from 34.80 per cent in December 2024 to 24.48 per cent in January 2025.

February MPC meeting

Interestingly, the rebased CPI data was released about twenty four hours before the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held its first meeting of the year.

In line with analysts’ expectations, the MPC voted unanimously to not only leave the benchmark interest rate- the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) unchanged at 27.50 per cent, but also to retain the other key parameters such as the asymmetric corridor, the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) and the liquidity ratio.

In the communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the MPC said that while inflation was showing early signs of easing, it was “too early to start considering rate cuts.”

The communiqué also said that the decision to maintain rates was driven by “recent macroeconomic indicators that suggest improved market stability”, particularly in the foreign exchange market and inflation trends.

It stated: “The Committee noted that core inflation remains a concern, even as recent data indicates a slowing trajectory. Food prices continue to exert upward pressure, and thus, premature monetary easing could reverse recent gains.”

Speaking to reporters during the press conference held at the end of the meeting, Cardoso said that the MPC was satisfied by recent macroeconomic developments, which he said, were expected to help price dynamics.

“Inflation is trending down, and it’s looking positive,” Cardoso said, adding that the aim was to bring inflation down to single digits.

We can see that confidence is gradually returning to our markets, which shows that we are on the right course now

He said the apex bank would analyse more rebased inflation releases to firm up its view on the inflation outlook.

“We can see that confidence is gradually returning to our markets, which shows that we are on the right course now. Obviously, as that happens, we are in a better position to begin the process of moderating rates because stability is very, very important,” the CBN Governor said.

Fresh forex measures

However, as earlier stated, the first three months of the year also saw the CBN implementing key measures as part of the ongoing foreign exchange reforms which it launched in June 2023.

Nigeria FX Code

One of such measures was the Nigeria FX Code, launched by the apex bank on January 28, which was introduced in the wake of the take-off of the Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System (EFEMS), that was unveiled by the regulator on December 2, last year.

Aimed at boosting transparency in the forex market, EFEMS saw the CBN pegging the minimum foreign exchange trade on the platform at $100,000 and directing authorised dealers to deploy the Bloomberg BMatch as the EFEMS for their trading activities in the forex market from December 2, 2024.

“The Bloomberg BMatch platform will enhance the integrity and operational efficiency of the FX market by providing transparent and automated matching of trades leading to market efficiency and greater price discovery,” the apex bank said.

In addition, the CBN introduced new guidelines restricting all transactions in the NFEM to only authorised dealers and prohibiting dealings with unlicensed with unlicensed intermediaries.

It also said all market participants were expected to adhere to the highest code of ethics and professional conduct in the NFEM in line with the Nigerian FX Code, which the regulator said at the time, it planned to launch early in 2025.

Indeed, although the naira had been largely stable against the greenback since October 2024 when the CBN unveiled plans to introduce the EFEMS, the local currency started strengthening significantly against the dollar (appreciating from N1,663.90 per dollar in early December 2024 to N1,536.72/$1) after the apex bank launched the FX Code on January 28.

Speaking at the event, Cardoso, who was joined by the Managing Directors of Deposit Money Banks ( DMBs) in launching the code, declared that the era of opaque practices was over, noting that the FX code is a binding commitment to accountability and transparency— that requires all stakeholders to play their part.

He stated: “We will not hesitate to act against any institution or individual that undermines the integrity of our financial markets.

The FX code is a binding commitment to accountability and transparency— and we must all play our part. Violations will be met with penalties and administrative actions.”

Recalling past era of forex exchange administration characterized by unwholesome practices, Cardoso described the FX code as a departure from the past and that it represents a ”decisive step forward that set clear and enforceable standards for ethical conduct, transparency, and good governance in our foreign exchange market.”

He said: “We must not forget where we are coming from. The era of multiple exchange rates, which created privileges for a select few at the expense of most Nigerians, severely undermined market integrity.

“As an example, the $7 billion of FX backlogs that has taken over 12 months to verify has led to the discovery of multiple unethical and even illegal practices that we should not be proud of as a nation.”

BDCs permitted to buy forex from banks

Industry watchers were still discussing what impact the launch of FX code will have on the forex market when the CBN issued a circular announcing that it had extended the period for the temporary permission it granted eligible Bureaux De Change (BDC) operators to access the NFEM for the purchase of FX from Authorised Dealer Banks (ADBs) from January 30, 2025 to May 30, 2025.

It, however, stated that a BDC can only purchase the $25,000 from only one ADB of its choice in a week, adding that ADBs must sell the fx to BDCs at the prevailing day rate at the NFEM window, while BDCs must sell the forex cash purchased from the ADBs and other sources, to forex end-users at a rate, “not exceeding one percent margin above the buying rate.”

New ATM transaction fees

While the foregoing were key developments in the money market in the first quarter of this year, another subject that the man on the street probably paid more attention to were new fees for Automated Teller Machine (ATM) transactions introduced by the CBN, which came into effect across the country on March 1.

In announcing a review of the fees for ATM transactions, the apex bank said, in a circular, that the decision was “in response to rising costs and the need to improve efficiency of ATM services in the banking industry.”

The CBN also said that the review, was “expected to accelerate the deployment of ATMs and ensure that appropriate charges are applied by financial institutions to consumers of the service.”

Under the new rules, customers withdrawing from their bank’s ATMs (on-us transactions) would continue to enjoy free withdrawals, however, customers withdrawing from other banks’ ATMs will be charged a N100 fee per N20,000 withdrawal at on-site ATMs (those located at bank branches).

For withdrawals from off-site ATMs (those that are not within banks’ premises, that is, places such as Shopping Malls and hospitals), customers not withdrawing from their bank’s ATM will be charged a N100 fee plus a surcharge of not more than N500 per N20,000 withdrawal.

The CBN explained in the circular that the surcharge is the income of the “ATM deployer/acquirer” and must be disclosed to consumers at the point of withdrawal”.

The regulator also stated that international withdrawals per transaction, whether debit/credit card, would be charged at the exact rate set by the international acquirer.

“Furthermore, the three free monthly withdrawals allowed for Remote-On-Us (other bank’s customers/Not-On-Us consumers) in Nigeria under Section 10.6.2 of the Guide shall no longer apply,” the apex bank stated.

Criticism

The new ATM transaction fees were widely criticized by members of the public as well as stakeholder groups, who argued that the new fees would further worsen the hardship that Nigerians were already experiencing as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy and the devaluation of the naira.

Banks fined for not loading ATMs

Interestingly, the CBN had on January 15 announced that it had imposed fines of N150 million each on nine DMBs for flouting its directives and failing to dispense cash via Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) during the festive season.

Conclusion

With rebased CPI data released by the NBS showing that the headline inflation rate eased to 23.18 per cent in February relative to the January 2025 headline inflation rate of 24.48 per cent, analysts note that while food inflation was still a challenge in Q1’25, softening inflationary pressures and a relatively stable exchange rate, helped to improve domestic demand conditions, thereby supporting an overall improvement in private sector activity in the first three months of this year.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

