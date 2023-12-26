Ratcliffe Wants Cherki At Manchester United

Rayan Cherki, a promising player for Lyon, is a target for Jim Ratcliffe, the new co-owner of Manchester United.

Last Sunday, following months of speculation, the British billionaire’s INEOS Group officially completed the purchase of a 25% share in the Red Devils.

Ratcliffe and his staff have been handed the responsibility of United’s football operations, which includes the signing of new players.

According to football transfer rumours Cherki is a player the 71-year-old businessman is eager to bring to Old Trafford in the near future.

Cherki, 20, has been linked with Premier League clubs in the past but Ratcliffe’s arrival could finally see a move to England come to fruition.

READ ALSO:

Lyon’s No18 has not enjoyed the finest of starts to the campaign, failing to score in all of his 17 Ligue 1 appearances.

Cherki racked up some impressive numbers last season, though, netting four times and registering six assists in the league.

The France Under-21s ace primarily operates as a central attacking midfielder at Lyon but is more than capable of playing on either flank.

It is a level of versatility that will no doubt appeal to United boss Erik ten Hag, who has seen the likes of Antony and Rasmus Hojlund struggle in his forward line this term.