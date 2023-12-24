Ratcliffe Completes 25% Takeover Of Manchester United

The INEOS Group, owned by British billionaire, Jim Ratcliffe, has purchased a 25% share in Manchester United.

Additionally, Ratcliffe and the group will be in charge of United’s football operations, which will give them the authority to recruit players and get rid of employees.

The 71-year-old will also pump in an additional £237million to refurbish the debt-laden club’s infrastructure.

Ratcliffe said: “As a local boy and a lifelong supporter of the club, I am very pleased that we have been able to agree on a deal with the Manchester United board that delegates our responsibility for the football operations of the club.

“Whilst the commercial success of the club has ensured there have always been available funds to win trophies at the highest level, this potential has not been fully unlocked in recent times.

READ ALSO:

“We are here for the long-term and recognise a lot of challenges and hard work lie ahead, which we will approach with rigour, professionalism and passion.

“Our shared ambition is clear… we all want to see Manchester United back where we belong at the very top of English, European and world football.”

The businessman had been one of two leading candidates to invest in the club over recent months alongside Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim.

However, Jassim’s insistence on a full takeover from the Glazer family proved to be a sticking point and his withdrawal from the process opened the door for Ratcliffe to strike an agreement instead.

American co-chairmen Avram and Joel Glazer announced in November 2022 they were open to a sale having bought the Premier League giants for £790million in 2005.

And Ratcliffe’s willingness to buy a smaller stake of their shares means they can remain involved in the club for the immediate future.

The Englishman also owns two clubs in France Nice and Swiss-based Lausanne-Sport and failed with a bid to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich last year.

United say this deal is “subject to customary regulatory approvals” but are “hopeful it will be completed as soon as possible”.

It is understood that Premier League approval for Ratcliffe’s investment could take between four and six weeks.