Rashidi Ladoja Nominated As 44th Olubadan

The Olubadan-in-Council has formally nominated former Oyo State Governor, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland. The nomination was made during a meeting held at the Oke-Aremo palace of the Olubadan, marking a major step towards the official installation of the next traditional ruler of Ibadan.

The nomination was moved by the Balogun Olubadan, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, and seconded by the Osi Olubadan, Oba Eddy Oyewole. According to Oba Ajibola, all members of the Olubadan-in-Council endorsed Ladoja’s nomination, adding that the council would now forward his name to Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, for formal approval and to schedule the coronation ceremony.

“The council is united in this decision. We have signed the nomination document and will now await the governor’s ratification,” Oba Ajibola said.

The nomination follows the conclusion of the traditional 21-day mourning period for the late Olubadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who died on July 7, 2025, after just one year on the throne.

Olakulehin had succeeded Oba Dr. Mohood Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, the 42nd Olubadan.

Senator Rashidi Ladoja, a respected statesman and politician, previously served as Governor of Oyo State from 2003 to 2007. As the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, he is next in line in the succession hierarchy according to Ibadan’s unique chieftaincy system, which rotates the throne between two ruling lines: the Otun and Balogun lines.

Once ratified by Governor Makinde, Ladoja will receive the Staff of Office and Certificate of Recognition, officially crowning him the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

His ascension is expected to bring both political and cultural significance to Ibadan, the largest city in West Africa, and to the traditional institution that has long held influence across Oyo State and southwestern Nigeria.