Rashford Wants To Stay At Barcelona When Man United Loan Ends

Marcus Rashford hopes to stay at Barcelona when his loan agreement from Manchester United ends in the summer. Barcelona have the option to sign the England forward permanently for £28m – a lower fee than the £40m United would seek from any other club. The 27-year-old’s United contract runs to 2028 but he appears to have no future at Old Trafford while Ru- ben Amorim is head coach.

“For sure,” Rashford told ESPN when asked if he wanted to stay in Spain. “I’m enjoying this football club and I think for anybody who loves football, Barcelona is one of the key clubs in the history of the game. For a player it is an honour.” Rashford spent the second half of last season at Aston Villa, where his career was revived under Unai Emery. He took his goals tally to five in 12 games for Barcelona thanks to a double against Olympiakos in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Rashford, who is set to play in his first El Clasico against Real Madrid this weekend, believes he is benefiting from a change of scenery. “People forget this, but 23 years of my life was with Manchester United. So sometimes you just need a change. I think maybe this is the case with me and I’m enjoying everything.”