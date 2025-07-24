Rashford Hails Yamal, He’s Not Supposed To Be Doing That At 17

Marcus Rashford, the newest signee to FC Barcelona, has expressed admiration for teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, saying the young forward is performing at a level far beyond his years.

In an interview with Spanish YouTuber xBuyer in Marbella, Rashford said it was hard to describe the brilliance Yamal has shown at just 17 years old.

“It’s difficult to put into words what Lamine is doing. He’s not supposed to be doing that at 16, 17 years old,” Rashford said.

The England international, who completed a season-long loan move from Manchester United to Barcelona on Wednesday, emphasized how rare it is to see such maturity and skill in a teenager playing at the highest level of European football.

“I made my debut at 18, and even then, it was overwhelming. But Lamine is playing at 17 at the highest level. I don’t think we’ve seen it before,” he added.

Rashford expressed excitement at the opportunity to share the pitch and dressing room with Yamal in the coming season. He called the young Spaniard a player every top footballer would want to play alongside.

“Everyone wants to play with him. He’s the best,” Rashford said.

Lamine Yamal, who broke into Barcelona’s first team as a teenager, has drawn comparisons to club legends with his vision, dribbling, and composure under pressure. His performances in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League have already made him one of Europe’s most-watched young players.

With Rashford now in the mix, fans eagerly await how the pair will combine as Barcelona prepares for the new season under head coach Hansi Flick.