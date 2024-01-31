Rashford Escapades: Ten Hag Calls For Better Discipline

As the Manchester United manager tries to put Marcus Rashford’s alleged misbehaviour in Belfast behind him, Erik ten Hag insists his players must be disciplined both on and off the field.

Ten Hag deemed Rashford’s choice to attend a nightclub party “unacceptable” following the 3-0 derby loss to Manchester City in October, and in the past few days, rumours of other late-night antics have surfaced.

It has been alleged that Rashford spent last Thursday night out in Belfast until three in the morning. He then reported sick the following day and missed Sunday’s FA Cup victory over Newport.

Although Jadon Sancho was suspended in September and returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan earlier this month, the England striker is not the first player to face internal disciplinary action.

There were also well-documented issues with star name Cristiano Ronaldo during his first season in charge, raising questions about whether disciplinarian Ten Hag had been undermined something the Dutchman strongly refutes.

Ten Hag said: “It’s nothing to do with that.

“But, as I said, let’s focus on the game, let’s move on. I think the statement is clear and we have to focus on winning football games.

“In football, you need discipline and that is on the pitch but also off the pitch because also there is a line between. Every player knows this, every professional knows this, what is required.”

United head to Wolves on Thursday looking for their first Premier League win since the 3-2 comeback win against Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Rashford scored the winner from the bench on that occasion having been dropped for poor timekeeping and Ten Hag desperately needs him back to rediscover his top form with a mounting injury list.

Ten Hag said: “So, the last two Premier League games, he’s got two goals, two assists.

“You see there is a strong bond developing between Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus. We want to continue that process.”