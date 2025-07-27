English footballer, Marcus Rashford, has officially kicked off his journey with FC Barcelona, marking his debut in their 3-1 Pre-Season victory over Japanese side Vissel Kobe.

The English forward, who was recently loaned from Manchester United for the season, featured for 33 minutes during the friendly clash.

Rashford was one of 11 changes made at halftime, stepping onto the pitch to begin his chapter in Spain’s top club.

While he didn’t find the back of the net, his presence sparked excitement among fans eager to see how he fits into the Catalan side.

Rashford was later subbed off in the 78th minute for rising star Dro Fernandez, who made an instant impact by scoring Barcelona’s third goal in the 87th minute.

The match began with Eric Garcia giving Barcelona the lead in the 33rd minute, before Taisei Miyashiro equalised for Vissel Kobe just before the break.

New signing Roony Bardghji, the talented Swedish forward from Copenhagen, restored Barca’s lead shortly after the restart, showing fans that the club’s summer additions are ready to deliver.

Interestingly, this friendly almost didn’t happen. The match was previously cancelled due to what Barcelona described as “serious contractual breaches” from the event promoter.

Fortunately, the issues were resolved, and the game went on as planned, giving fans a thrilling glimpse of what’s to come this season.

The terms of Rashford’s loan include an option for a permanent transfer next summer, reportedly valued at £30.3 million.