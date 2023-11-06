Rashford Debunks Man Utd Exit Rumour

Marcus Rashford has told some News outlets to stop spreading ‘malicious’ rumours about his Manchester United future.

The Red Devils star was recently criticised by manager Erik ten Hag after visiting a nightclub to celebrate his birthday immediately after the 3-0 derby defeat to Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Rashford subsequently missed the 1-0 win at Fulham after failing a late fitness test on a knock suffered in training.

It has led The United Stand to speculate that the 26-year-old’s future at the club could be in doubt.

Responding to a tweet teasing the fan channel’s upcoming live stream, Rashford said: “Please STOP spreading malicious rumours.”

READ ALSO:

New Telegraph understands there are few doubts over Rashford’s future right now after his contract situation was resolved in the summer.

The England star signed a new five-year deal with the Red Devils in July, becoming the club’s highest-earner on £375,000-a-week.

Despite his struggles this season, scoring just one goal in ten games, Rashford is fresh off the back of a 30-goal campaign.

He was linked with a possible move to Paris Saint-Germain during the 2021/22 season amid a difficult season.

There were brief fears Rashford could leave on a free transfer at the end of the 2022/23 season when his previous contract was set to expire.